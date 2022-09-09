The event – which is due to host 60,000 runners – is to be held throughout the streets of Tyneside. It is set to start in Newcastle, cross the Tyne Bridge, plough through Gateshead and continue onwards to the South Shields coastline.

The 41st edition of the Great North Run was due to take place this weekend, though doubt has now been cast over its status following the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

However, in light of the news of the Queen's passing, organisers are in discussions over whether the event will go ahead.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest update on the status of the Great North Run.

Will the Great North Run be cancelled?

The Great North Run has not been cancelled as of 11am, Friday 9th September.

Officials made a statement on the status of the event in the hours following the announcement of the Queen's death from Buckingham Palace.

It was confirmed that the Great North 5k has been called off, but the main race would be subject to further discussions.

Official government guidance states: "There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

"As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations."

We will update this page accordingly once officials have confirmed the status of the GNR.

