Who are the celebrities running the Great North Run 2022?

It is thought to be the second largest half-marathon in the world with over 60,000 runners expected to take to the streets of Tyneside on Sunday.

The Great North Run returns this weekend with the 41st edition of the major half-marathon.

The route will see elite and fun runners make their way through Newcastle, over the Tyne Bridge, through Gateshead and across to the South Shields coastline.

As usual, there's a selection of famous faces to look out for around the course – from former Great British Bake Off contestants to a Commonwealth Games gold medal winner.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all the celebrities running the Great North Run 2022, plus the varied and great causes they're all representing.

Great North Run 2022 celebrities

Eilish McColgan – Olympian (official starter)

Scottish middle-distance and long-distance runner McColgan will be given the honour of 'official starter' and kick-start proceedings on the day.

She has enjoyed a superb 2022 so far with personal best times in 5k, 10k, 15k, 20k and half-marathon road races this year already. McColgan won the gold medal in the 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games this year.

Ian Stringer – Sports commentator

Stringer is best-known for his work as a football commentator for the BBC, predominantly covering Leicester City. He also took part in the fourth season of The Apprentice where he was fired in the third episode.

Rendall Munroe – retired English super bantamweight boxer

Munroe is a retired boxing star nicknamed The Binman given his occupation at the time of his career.

Michael Chakraverty – Great British Bake Off contestant, podcaster

Chakraverty is a Great British Bake Off alum from the 2019 season where he finished sixth. He is a homegrown hero from Newcastle.

Dr Amir Khan – Author, TV doctor

Not the boxer! TV doctor Amir Khan is a regular face on shows such as Good Morning Britain, BBC Breakfast and Lorraine.

Johnny Bond – Former Guitarist, Catfish and the Bottlemen

Bond found fame as part of Catfish and the Bottlemen but he left the British rock band in 2021.

Emma Lewell-Buck – South Shields MP

The Labour MP became South Shields' first female Member of Parliament after winning a by-election in 2013.

