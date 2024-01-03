Reigning champion Jon Rahm will not feature on the island following his high-profile, controversial switch to the LIV Golf series.

Rory McIlroy will also not take part in The Sentry this time around, having missed three previous editions of the season-opening competition.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are among the top contenders for the first major trophy – and payday – of the year.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Sentry 2024.

When is The Sentry 2024?

The Sentry 2024 begins on Thursday 4th January 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 7th January 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch The Sentry 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Sentry 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The Sentry 2024 schedule

Thursday 4th January

From 7:15pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 5th January

From 7:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 6th January

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Sunday 7th January

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf

The Sentry 2024 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for The Sentry. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:

$3,600,000 $2,160,000 $1,360,000 $975,000 $815,000

TOTAL prize money at The Sentry : $20,000,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.