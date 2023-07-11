Xander Schauffele claimed the top prize on this course last year as he recorded a seven-under score to edge out Kurt Kitayama by a single stroke.

This year will see a number of the biggest names on the PGA Tour compete for glory, with Rory McIlroy surely desperate to make his strong form count with five top-10 finishes in his last five outings.

Fans will be excited to see some of the top names back competing on a Scottish course knowing that players will be keen to carry form and momentum into The Open.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Scottish Open, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Scottish Open?

The Scottish Open 2023 begins on Thursday 13th July 2023 and runs until Sunday 16th July 2023.

Scottish Open tee times 2023

Play begins from around 9am UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the Scottish Open official website.

How to watch Scottish Open golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Scottish Open schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 13th July

From 8am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 14th July

From 8am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 15th July

From 10am on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 16th July

From 10am on Sky Sports Golf

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.