Scottish Open golf TV 2023: Schedule, how to watch, TV channel and live stream
Check out how to watch the Scottish Open golf tournament including TV and live stream details, plus a full schedule.
The Scottish Open returns to our TV screens this week as some of the finest golfers in the world convene at The Renaissance Club in the hunt for glory.
Of course, players will have more than a small share of their attention on next week's The Open Championship in Liverpool, but there's still plenty to play for this week in North Berwick.
Xander Schauffele claimed the top prize on this course last year as he recorded a seven-under score to edge out Kurt Kitayama by a single stroke.
This year will see a number of the biggest names on the PGA Tour compete for glory, with Rory McIlroy surely desperate to make his strong form count with five top-10 finishes in his last five outings.
Fans will be excited to see some of the top names back competing on a Scottish course knowing that players will be keen to carry form and momentum into The Open.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Scottish Open, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.
When is the Scottish Open?
The Scottish Open 2023 begins on Thursday 13th July 2023 and runs until Sunday 16th July 2023.
Scottish Open tee times 2023
Play begins from around 9am UK time on the opening two days of the competition.
You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.
For the full list of updated tee times, check out the Scottish Open official website.
How to watch Scottish Open golf on TV and live stream
You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Scottish Open schedule 2023
All UK time.
Thursday 13th July
From 8am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event
Friday 14th July
From 8am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event
Saturday 15th July
From 10am on Sky Sports Golf
Sunday 16th July
From 10am on Sky Sports Golf
