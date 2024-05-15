He finished 17-under, five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele, while third-placed An Byeong-hun lagged behind with nine-under despite a terrific five-under final round.

Scottie Scheffler, who hasn't played since the RBC Heritage in mid-late April, looks set to return for the tournament following the birth of his baby.

Reigning champion – and LIV Golf player – Brooks Koepka returns to defend his crown at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch PGA Championship 2024.

When is the PGA Championship 2024?

PGA Championship begins on Thursday 16th May 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 19th May 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the PGA Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the PGA Championship 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

PGA Championship 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 16th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Friday 17th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Saturday 18th May

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Sunday 19th May

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.