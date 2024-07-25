There will be 13 teams of four players, while there will also be a couple of wildcards. The winning team will pocket £3.8 million.

Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann currently tops the individual leaderboard ahead of Jon Rahm, who will head to England for the first time since joining LIV Golf in December.

There are numerous Brits playing this week, including Tyrrell Hatton, who won LIV Golf Nashville to scoop the £3.2 million in prize money. Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, who are co-captains for the Majesticks, will also feature.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch LIV Golf UK.

When is LIV Golf UK?

LIV Golf UK begins on Friday 26th July 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 28th July 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch LIV Golf UK on TV and live stream

LIV Golf UK will be shown on the LIV Golf YouTube channel, as well as LIV Golf+ platforms.

LIV Golf UK schedule

All UK time.

Friday 26th July

From 2:15pm on LIV Golf YouTube channel and LIV Golf+ platforms

Saturday 27th July

From 2:15pm on LIV Golf YouTube channel and LIV Golf+ platforms

Sunday 28th July

From 2:05pm on LIV Golf YouTube channel and LIV Golf+ platforms

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.