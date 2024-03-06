The Chilean star clinched victory in Jeddah last time out, in addition to a triumph in Mayakoba on the opening weekend.

Dustin Johnson, who won in Las Vegas and finished T5 in Mayakoba, could only manage T27 in Jeddah, while Jon Rahm has made three top-eight finishes during his opening gambits in the series.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024.

When is LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024?

The LIV Golf Hong Kong begins on Friday 8th March 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 10th March 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 on TV and live stream

LIV Golf Hong Kong will be aired live on the LIV Golf+ app and DAZN, with a start time of 4:15am each day.

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 schedule

Friday 8th March

Shotgun start gets underway from 4:15am.

Saturday 9th March

Shotgun start gets underway from 4:15am.

Sunday 10th March

The final round gets underway from 4:05am.

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the LIV Golf Hong Kong. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:

$4,000,000 $2,125,000 $1,500,000 $1,050,000 $975,000

TOTAL: $25,000,000 ($20m individual, $5m team)

