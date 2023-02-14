Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are among the stars under the microscope during a tumultuous year for the entire sport.

Full Swing has landed and the lives of some of golf's biggest stars are ready to be revealed to the world.

The rival LIV Golf tour, controversially backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has attracted some of the biggest names in golf to its new competition, sparking a civil war amongst players in the PGA Tour.

McIlroy is one of the biggest critics of the LIV Golf movement and much of the story in the documentary will revolve around the tension on the PGA Tour, as well as throwing a spotlight on some of the biggest winners from 2022.

How to watch Full Swing

Full Swing will be available to stream in full on Netflix tomorrow.

The show consists of eight parts, all dropping at the same time on Wednesday 15th February.

What is Full Swing about?

Full Swing is a new docuseries from the creators of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point, following players on the PGA Tour.

The official synopsis reads: "An immersive documentary series that follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course, across a relentless season of competition.

"The golfers endure a high-stakes schedule week in and week out on the PGA Tour, including, for the first time ever, exclusive behind-the-scenes access to all four of golf’s Major championships, where a single shot can make a week, a season, or even a career."

Will there be another season of Full Swing?

Full Swing does not have a confirmed second season, but it's likely to be extended if the first run of the show is successful.

Drive to Survive is up to its fifth season with a hardcore fanbase following both the docuseries and the sport itself.

Officials in golf will surely crave similar real-world success and will be determined for more episodes to come in the future.

Full Swing trailer

Check out the most recent trailer for Full Swing, featuring a tease of the LIV Golf storyline and a number of famous faces from both sides of the ever-widening divide.

Full Swing is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 15th February. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

