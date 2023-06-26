This is the first of four editions of the tournament to be spearheaded by Faldo, following in the footsteps of the likes of Danny Willett, Lee Westwood and Justin Rose in recent years.

The British Masters returns in 2023 with Sir Nick Faldo hosting the event at the The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, in the UK.

Thorbjørn Olesen triumphed in the British Masters last year with a 10-under score, one stroke ahead of Sebastian Söderberg, also at The Belfry.

Seasoned star Rose will be among the highest-profile names in the field this week and will be determined to punch in a strong display as he seeks a place in the European team for the Ryder Cup later this year.

Australian rising star Min Woo Lee will also compete this week and will be determined to maintain his fiery form as he seeks a route to the PGA Tour.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the British Masters, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is the British Masters?

The British Masters 2023 begins on Thursday 29th June 2023 and runs until Sunday 2nd July 2023.

British Masters tee times 2023

Play begins early in the morning each day with TV coverage starting around 1pm UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times. For the full list of updated tee times, check out the British Masters official website.

How to watch British Masters golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

British Masters schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 29th June

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf

Thursday 30th June

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 1st July

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 2nd July

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf

