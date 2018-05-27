Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Monaco Grand Prix, live from the Circuit de Monaco

Lewis Hamilton heads into the Monaco Grand Prix - which former world champion Nico Rosberg has called "the most difficult race of the year" - atop the rankings after his win in Barcelona earlier this month. He leads Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 17 points, and is a full 37 points ahead of Valtteri Bottas in third place.

Find out how to watch the race live on TV, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 details below.