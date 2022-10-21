A total of 400,000 fans poured into the Circuit of the Americas to set a new record for the highest-attended Grand Prix of all time.

The United States Grand Prix will draw a massive sell-out crowd back to Austin for the 51st running of the race.

The appetite for F1 has grown exponentially since the launch of the popular docuseries Drive to Survive, with many crediting the Netflix show as a key reason for the wild growth of the sport across the Atlantic.

Max Verstappen touches down in the US as world champion and will be keen to put on a show for his adoring Stateside fans ahead of three races in the country next season: Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the United States Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

The United States Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 23rd October 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

United States Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 8pm UK time on Sunday 23rd October 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.

United States Grand Prix practice time

Friday 21st October

From 7:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 8pm

Practice 2 – 11pm

Saturday 22nd October

From 7:45pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 8pm

United States Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 22nd October

From 10pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 11pm

United States Grand Prix race time

Sunday 23rd October

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8pm

How to watch the United States Grand Prix on TV

The United States Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm on Sunday 23rd October.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 in the early hours of Monday morning.

Live stream United States Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

United States Grand Prix preview

1. The best of the rest

Verstappen will be a big attraction for fans this weekend but the most fascinating battle on the grid is likely to come between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. They are separated by a single point going into this race and every result is crucial in their bid to finish second.

2. The best of the next

Beyond the top three, there's still plenty to settle between Mercedes and Ferrari drivers in particular. George Russell and Carlos Sainz are virtually neck-and-neck while Lewis Hamilton is a good result away from joining them in the hunt for third. It would be a huge signal of intent if Russell can hold onto third spot and finish ahead of a Ferrari and his teammate, Hamilton.

3. Constructors' championship

Red Bull are on the verge of claiming their first title of the hybrid era. They would become the first team outside of Mercedes to achieve the feat. Simply put, if a Red Bull car wins the US Grand Prix, they will lift the constructors' title.

