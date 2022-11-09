Max Verstappen is already crowned king of the grid and Red Bull has already triumphed in the constructors championship, but that won't extinguish the fire-fight going on for second place in each standings.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix marks the penultimate race of the Formula 1 season with a handful of key battles set to soak up your attention in the weeks to come.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Pérez leads Ferrari star Charles Leclerc by five points going into the final two races of the season and will be desperate to cling onto his position.

Leclerc is fighting on two fronts with Ferrari still not totally secure as the 'best of the rest' in the constructors championship after Red Bull. Brazil will go a long way towards firming up their position – or blowing the race wide open.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Shop F1 2022 merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 8 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 13th November 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 6pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix practice and qualifying time

All UK time.

Friday 11th November

From 3pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 3:30pm

Qualifying – 7pm

Saturday 12th November

From 3:15pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 2 – 3:30pm

Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint time

Saturday 12th November

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 7:30pm

Sao Paulo Grand Prix race time

Sunday 13th November

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on TV

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30pm on Sunday 13th November.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 in the early hours of Monday morning.

Live stream Sao Paulo Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix preview

1. Driver standings

Pérez heads into the penultimate race with 280 points to his name. He has only won two races this term, but has operated admirably in the shadow of Verstappen, a generational talent in an F1 cockpit.

Leclerc is the only realistic challenger for second place, but if Pérez finishes ahead of him in Brazil, the odds will be firmly stacked against Leclerc from stealing silver.

The next closest fight in the top 10 sees Carlos Sainz trail Lewis Hamilton by four points with two outings to go.

2. Constructor standings

Red Bull are riding high with 696 points, just 69 points short of the highest constructor tally since the system was overhauled in 2010.

A pair of Red Bull 1-2s would see them break the record set by Mercedes in 2016 and cement their place as the most dominant team in a single season.

You absolutely know Christian Horner has the record on his mind, whatever he says about it.

3. The sprint race

The final sprint race of the season could actually be one of the most interesting. Earlier in the season, with lower stakes, drivers may be reluctant to push the boundaries in the sprint races.

However, with just two races to go and a host of teams slipping away from their rivals ahead, a few drivers may just be tempted to go all-out in the sprint race.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe nowand get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.