The reigning champion has scaled new heights in 2022, running away with the title at the top of the driver standings without incident or controversy.

The Italian Grand Prix kicks off this weekend and while the title race may be effectively over, there's still plenty of drama to enjoy beyond Max Verstappen.

Red Bull have engineered a masterpiece in 2022, but the battle raging beneath them is one to keep an eye on.

Ferrari continue to discover fresh and exciting ways to shoot themselves in the foot, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are beginning to lock horns as their duel intensified in Zandvoort.

This weekend sees the F1 carnival head to Monza, the Temple of Speed, where cars will climb to 220mph and the action is anything but sluggish.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Italian Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Italian Grand Prix date

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 11th September 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Italian Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 11th September 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.

Italian Grand Prix practice time

Friday 9th September

From 11am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 10th September

From 11:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12pm

Italian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 10th September

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Italian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 11th September

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV

The Italian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 11th September.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Italian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Italian Grand Prix preview

1. Ferrari on home soil

Ferrari and Monza go together like cheese and tomato on a crispy dough base. It just works. You can't imagine one without the other, and everyone is happy when it all comes together. However, it's fair to say the Italians have cooked up a storm over the last few months with a slew of team errors – in strategy and the pit lane – littering their path. Ferrari have slipped in the constructor championship and are under increasing threat from Mercedes. They need a big result in front of their fans here.

2. Mercedes duel brewing

Hamilton and Russell have been an amicable pairing so far, but sparks are beginning to fly following Russell's strategy call and subsequent overtake on his teammate at the Dutch Grand Prix. Russell slipped on soft tyres to claim a podium spot at Hamilton's expense at the weekend. The seven-time world champion simply won't like that. Expect a backlash performance here.

3. Alpine on the rise

Alpine are going from strength to strength in 2022 and are beginning to pull away from McLaren in the constructor standings. They lead the Woking-based team by 24 points, and drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon are consistently punching in top-10 results, with recent forays towards the top five.

Italian Grand Prix prediction

Check out our Italian Grand Prix predictions guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

