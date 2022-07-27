The Dutch superstar has ripped open a 63-point lead at the top of the standings after winning in France – while closest rival Charles Leclerc crashed out.

The Hungarian Grand Prix marks the final race before Formula 1 takes a summer break, with Max Verstappen in cruise control of the 2022 season.

Mercedes is venturing closer to the front of the grid with each passing week, to the delight of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and team principal Toto Wolff.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Hungarian Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Hungarian Grand Prix date

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 31st July 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Hungarian Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 31st July 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below. All UK time.

Hungarian Grand Prix schedule – practice time

Friday 29th July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 30th July

From 11:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12pm

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 30th July

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Hungarian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 31st July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV

The Hungarian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 31st July.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 7:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Hungarian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Hungarian Grand Prix preview

1. The summer break arrives

This is the last chance for drivers and teams to rack up points before the summer break. An even healthier cushion for Max Verstappen could see him effectively wrap up the title before August.

2. Mercedes's consistency

Mercedes is displaying remarkable consistency in 2022. George Russell is yet to finish outside of the top five this season, barring a DNF at Silverstone. Lewis Hamilton has finished on the podium in his last four outings.

3. Ferrari's inconsistency

Quite the contrast to Mercedes, Charles Leclerc recorded his third DNF of the campaign. Added to Carlos Sainz's four DNFs, it doesn't make for good reading for Ferrari. A blend of technical unreliability, driver error and sheer bad luck have contributed to Ferrari sliding out of contention.

Hungarian Grand Prix prediction

Check out our Hungarian Grand Prix predictions guide.

