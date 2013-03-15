Sky Sports will broadcast every race of the 2013 F1 season live, with the BBC showing nine live grands prix and extended highlights of every race in this year's world championship.

Advertisement

The Australian Grand Prix kicks off the season on the weekend of 15-17 March. The F1 circus comes to Silverstone in the UK on 28 June, and the season concludes at Interlagos, Brazil on 24 November. Find out the full details below.