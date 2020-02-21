Season 2 features interviews with all of the top drivers, unprecedented access around the paddock, pit lanes and team offices, as well as following drivers in their day-to-day lives outside their cars.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 on Netflix.

When will Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 be released on Netflix?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 will be available on Netflix in the UK from Friday 28th February.

How many episodes will there be in Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2?

There will be a total of 10 new episodes in Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2, the same as Season 1.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 trailer