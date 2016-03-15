Find out when every race is on and where it will be live on TV here.

Formula 1 live on TV: 2016 season calendar

20 March Australian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4. Start time: 5am

3 April Bahrain Grand Prix

Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 4pm

17 April Chinese Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 7am

1 May Russian Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

15 May Spanish Grand Prix

Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

29 May Monaco Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

12 June Canadian Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 7pm

19 June European Grand Prix (Azerbaijan)

Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 2pm

3 July Austrian Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

10 July British Grand Prix

Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

24 July Hungarian Grand Prix

Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

31 July German Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

28 August Belgian Grand Prix

Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

4 September Italian Grand Prix

Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

18 September Singapore Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

2 October Malaysia Grand Prix

Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 8am

9 October Japanese Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time 6am

23 October United States Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time 8pm

30 October Mexican Grand Prix

Live on C4 and SSF. Start time 7pm

13 November Brazilian Grand Prix

Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time 6pm

27 November Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time 1pm