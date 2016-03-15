Formula 1 2016 race calendar and TV schedule
Find out when all this season's races are taking place and check when they are live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1
Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 have full throttle coverage for the 2016 Formula 1 season.
Sky will be live at all 21 races this season, while Channel 4 will have ten live races (all without ad breaks) plus highlights of all 21 races.
Find out when every race is on and where it will be live on TV here.
Formula 1 live on TV: 2016 season calendar
20 March Australian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4. Start time: 5am
3 April Bahrain Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 4pm
More like this
17 April Chinese Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 7am
1 May Russian Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm
15 May Spanish Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm
29 May Monaco Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm
12 June Canadian Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 7pm
19 June European Grand Prix (Azerbaijan)
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 2pm
3 July Austrian Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm
10 July British Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm
24 July Hungarian Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm
31 July German Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm
28 August Belgian Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm
4 September Italian Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm
18 September Singapore Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm
2 October Malaysia Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 8am
9 October Japanese Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time 6am
23 October United States Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time 8pm
30 October Mexican Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF. Start time 7pm
13 November Brazilian Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time 6pm
27 November Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time 1pm