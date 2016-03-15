Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 have full throttle coverage for the 2016 Formula 1 season.

Sky will be live at all 21 races this season, while Channel 4 will have ten live races (all without ad breaks) plus highlights of all 21 races.

Find out when every race is on and where it will be live on TV here.

Formula 1 live on TV: 2016 season calendar

20 March Australian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4. Start time: 5am

3 April Bahrain Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 4pm

17 April Chinese Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 7am

1 May Russian Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

15 May Spanish Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

29 May Monaco Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

12 June Canadian Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 7pm

19 June European Grand Prix (Azerbaijan)
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 2pm

3 July Austrian Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

10 July British Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

24 July Hungarian Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

31 July German Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

28 August Belgian Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

4 September Italian Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 1pm

18 September Singapore Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time: 1pm

2 October Malaysia Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time: 8am

9 October Japanese Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time 6am

23 October United States Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time 8pm

30 October Mexican Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF. Start time 7pm

13 November Brazilian Grand Prix
Live on SSF1, highlights on C4. Start time 6pm

27 November Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Live on C4 and SSF1. Start time 1pm

