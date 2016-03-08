This is the ex-T4 and X Factor USA presenter's first foray into sports broadcasting. He's also set to be joined on the new channel by F1 experts including former driver Mark Webber, one-time F1 test driver Susie Wolff and commentating legend Murray Walker.

Channel 4 announced at the end of last year that they had replaced the BBC as the new terrestrial home of Formula 1. They will show ten live races per season as well as highlights of all remaining races, and have confirmed that the live races will be uninterrupted and without ad breaks.

Coulthard's production company Whisper Films, set up with former F1 presenter Jake Humphrey, is heading up Channel 4's coverage.

Indian racing driver Karun Chandhok also joins the team as a reporter, while former BBC commentator Ben Edwards will move into the Channel 4 commentary box alongside Coulthard.

BBC lead presenter Suzi Perry will not be joining the team, but former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan will be involved despite his role on the BBC's new Top Gear team.

Perry told the Daily Express that she had been "devastated" when she found out that the BBC had pulled out of its F1 contract early, adding, "I understand the situation, but when it is you, you feel like you've been disregarded as a sport."

Channel 4 will show highlights of the first race of the season in Australia, before broadcasting their first live race of the season from Bahrain on Sunday 3rd April 2016.