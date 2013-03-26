Formula 1 2013 circuit guide: Canadian Grand Prix
Notorious for it's first-lap accidents, the Circuit Gilles-Villenueve is fast becoming a favourite of Lewis Hamilton's
Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
9 June 2013, 7pm GMT
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
First Grand Prix: 1978
Track length: 4.361 km
More like this
Number of laps: 70
Lap record: 1:13.622, Rubens Barrichello, 2004
If pile ups and totals are what you're after from your F1 experience, then this is the course for you.
The Gilles-Villeneuve circuit is notorious for its own line in first-lap accidents, caused ostensibly by the way it bottlenecks cars through a tight channel straight out of the starting grid.
Then there's the Wall of Champions, a tricky chicane out of the straight, that did for three world champions in one race in 1999. Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve and Michael Schumacher all hit the buffers there that year, as Mika Hakkinen took advantage of their failures to secure the win.
The circuit was dropped from the schedule in 2009 because of a dispute over - you guessed it – money, with that arch-negotiator Bernie Ecclestone holding out for more bunce than the Canadian government were willing to pay.
One driver who would have been especially saddened not to line up in Montreal that year is Lewis Hamilton. This was the scene of the Brit's first ever race win back in 2007 and since then he has chalked up two more victories at what must be becoming his favourite track.
2012 memory: Lewis Hamilton taking, first, Sebastian Vettel, then Fernando Alonso in a thrilling last 10 laps which saw him romp to victory.
Previous winners
2012: Lewis Hamilton
2011: Jenson Button
2010: Lewis Hamilton
2009: N/A
2008: Robert Kubica