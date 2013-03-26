Formula 1 2013 circuit guide: British Grand Prix
The iconic course has its status secured until at least 2021, but don't expect too many British winners between now and then
British Grand Prix, Silverstone
30 June 2013, 1pm GMT
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
First Grand Prix: 1950
Track length: 5.891 km
Number of laps: 52
Lap record: 1:34.908, Fernando Alonso, 2011
As such a mainstay of motor racing, it seems strange to think that Silverstone originally shared British Grand Prix hosting duties with Aintree, and then Brands Hatch.
In recent years, again, various groups have agitated for a move away from the beloved track but thanks to good work by the British Racing Drivers’ Club, led by former world champion Damon Hill at the time, the iconic location will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2021.
In the very beginning, Silverstone started out as an airfield before being converted by the RAC for use as a racetrack. The original layout, built in 1949, still provides the backbone for the course in its modern form.
The last major design change came in 2010 when a new series of complex turns, known as Arena, were inserted out of the Abbey bend.
Those enhancements don't appear to have had any positive effect on the rate of British winners at Silverstone - just one in the last 12 years - as the three winners since 2010 have all been foreigners. It's a curse, real or imagined, that has dominated the media in recent years and no doubt one messrs Button and Hamilton would like to consign to history, starting this year.
2012 memory: Mark Webber passing Fernando Alonso with just four laps to go into Brooklands, before claiming the win.
Previous winners
2012: Mark Webber
2011: Fernando Alonso
2010: Mark Webber
2009: Sebastian Vettel
2008: Lewis Hamilton