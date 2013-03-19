F1’s grand finale is a heady mix of sticky heat, bumpy tarmac and old school carnival passion. The circuit is located in the suburbs of Sao Paulo, and has been part of F1 on and off since 1973. While it may not have the same mystique as some of the old European tracks like Spa and Monza, it’s a firm favourite for many of the drivers and a fitting conclusion to the Grand Prix calendar – even when the season hasn’t gone right down to the wire.

Although the track was resurfaced in 2009, it’s still a bumpy ride for the drivers, especially compared to the snooker table surfaces of Abu Dhabi and Texas. Turn one, the ‘Senna-S’ (named after Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna), is a tricky yet worthwhile overtaking opportunity right at the start, before the anti-clockwise circuit throws you into a series of long turns and high speed climbs.

It’s been the site of last gasp drama twice in recent years: when Lewis Hamilton overtook Timo Glock on the final corner in 2008 to snatch the drivers’ championship away from local hero Felipe Massa; and just last year, when Sebastian Vettel recovered from a first lap spin to finish sixth, just enough to fend off Fernando Alonso’s bid for glory. Will 2013 be decided in Brazil once again?

2012 memory: Vettel spinning on the opening lap yet fighting back to win his third world championship.

Previous winners

2012: Jenson Button

2011: Mark Webber

2010: Sebastian Vettel

2009: Mark Webber

2008: Felipe Massa