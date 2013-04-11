Lauda (played by Inglorious Basterds’ Daniel Bruhl) lost half his ear and suffered appalling burns as his car went up in flames, but remarkably returned to Formula 1 just two races later.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth plays hotheaded young British challenger James Hunt. The infamous ‘Golden Boy’ of the 70s smoked 40 cigarettes a day and reportedly slept with over 500 women during his lifetime.

While great rivals on the track, the pair forged a close friendship off it, with Lauda telling Hunt in the trailer that it was jealousy of his success that helped him “get back in the car” after his crash.

Rush will be released in the UK on 13 September; catch a first look by watching the new trailer below: