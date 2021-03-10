F1 testing 2021 guide: Dates, times and how to watch on TV and live stream

Formula 1 is back, with pre-season testing taking place this weekend, just two weeks ahead of the first ‘lights out’ of the 2021 season.

The F1 2021 calendar is looking like a jam-packed affair with a record total of 23 races to savour in the coming months.

However, despite the hectic schedule – and partially due to it – pre-season testing has been condensed to a solitary weekend, making the coming days more important than ever.

Mercedes have their first opportunity to put Lewis Hamilton in the hot seat of their new W12, while Red Bull, Aston Martin and McLaren are seen as the dark horse crowd, hoping to rain on the Germans’ parade this season.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details ahead of F1 testing 2021 including dates, times and full TV guide.

When is F1 testing?

F1 testing takes place between Friday 12th March 2021 and Sunday 14th March 2021.

The three-day event will give teams a chance to try out their brand new cars ahead of the 2021 season.

Usually they have more opportunities to test, but the delayed end to 2020 and the packed nature of the 2021 calendar means pre-season testing has been cut short.

What time does F1 testing start?

F1 testing will take place across two sessions per day for three days. All of the timings are the same.

Each morning will run from 7am–11am (UK time). Then there will be an hour break before teams return from 12pm-4pm.

Where is F1 testing taking place?

F1 testing will take place in Bahrain, the location of the first Grand Prix of the season two weeks later.

Teams are likely to relish the opportunity to test in a climate – at night – that is more representative of weather conditions throughout the season as opposed to the usual track in Barcelona, which is usually an unhelpfully cold affair over the winter months.

How to watch F1 testing on TV

You can watch F1 testing live on Sky Sports F1 across the whole weekend.

Broadcasts start at 6:50am on each day from Friday to Sunday.

You can add channels such as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream F1 testing online

Sky Sports customers can live stream F1 testing via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

