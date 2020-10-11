If you've been displaying F1 withdrawal symptoms, fear not, because you're in for a treat in the coming weeks.

Prepare yourself for four races in just over a month, all held at unconventional tracks, starting with the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.

Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton for the victory in Sochi last time out, though the British star remains in pole position in the F1 driver standings while Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen split the Mercs once again.

Mercedes are unstoppable in the F1 constructor standings, but the midfield battle has bubbled, boiled and is ready to spill over in the weeks to come.

Ferrari are stuck in no man's land, with Renault, Racing Point and McLaren all engaged in a terrific jostle for third place, a battle that doesn't appear to be subsiding.

Check out our guide to the Eifel Grand Prix including dates, times and TV information.

When is the Eifel Grand Prix?

The Eifel Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 11th October 2020 and will be the 11th race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Check out the full F1 2020 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 1:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, slightly earlier than the standard European race time of 2:10pm. There are also three practice sessions taking place on Friday and Saturday, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Eifel Grand Prix on?

The Eifel Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Eifel Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Eifel Grand Prix practice?

Friday 9th October (from 9:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 10th October (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

What time is Eifel Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 10th October (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

What time is Eifel Grand Prix?

Sunday 11th October (from 11:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 1:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

