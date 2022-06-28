Mercedes have made improvements in recent weeks, Lewis Hamilton picked up a podium finish last time out and George Russell has been consistently strong all season.

The British Grand Prix is a key dish in the feast of summer sport, and it's all ready to be served up at Silverstone with a cluster of homegrown heroes to celebrate.

They will be determined to put on a show for the home crowd in the grandstands, but Max Verstappen may demand all the attention if he continues his streak of form.

The reigning champion has won five of his last six races and Red Bull have supplemented his wins with terrific performances from Sergio Perez throughout 2022.

They are the duo to beat at Silverstone, while Ferrari have struggled for consistency and continue to slide away from the title race pace.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the British Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

British Grand Prix date

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 3rd July 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

British Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 3pm UK time on Sunday 3rd July 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

British Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

British Grand Prix practice time

Friday 1st July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 / from 1:55pm on Channel 4

Practice 1 – 1pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 2nd July

From 11:45am on Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Practice 3 – 12pm

British Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 2nd July

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1 / from 2:10pm on Channel 4

Qualifying – 3pm

British Grand Prix race time

Sunday 3rd July

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Race – 3pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch British Grand Prix on TV

The British Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 and on free-to-air Channel 4 from 1:30pm on Sunday 3rd July.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, while Channel 4 retains the rights to the British Grand Prix each year.

Sky customers can add individual channels to their deal for just £18 per month, or the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream British Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Alternatively, tune into Channel 4's online streaming service All 4 to watch their free coverage on a range of devices.

British Grand Prix preview

1. Max Verstappen to build an unassailable lead

Verstappen heads into the weekend with a 46-point lead. He could afford a crash, smash and DNF but another victory would see him launch into a lead of more than 50 points.

For a driver who has won six of his nine races in 2022, a driver who has finished on the podium every time he has finished a race in 2022, a 50-point gap would look untouchable.

2. A Brit on the podium?

Lando Norris continues to struggle in the underwhelming McLaren this term. He finished 15th in Canada and will be desperate for a return to form here.

He doesn't appear to be in contention for the podium, but seeing Lewis Hamilton and/or George Russell up there on Sunday appears highly likely given Mercedes' return to the top table of Formula 1. Russell has finished between third and fifth in all nine races so far this term.

3. Dysfunctional Ferrari

Ferrari were seen as bona fide title contenders, in both the driver and constructor championships, but how the landscape has shifted.

It has still been a deeply impressive season from Ferrari so far in the context of recent years, but a number of mechanical issues, grid penalties and bungled strategy calls have left them trailing in the wake of Red Bull.

British Grand Prix prediction

Check out our British Grand Prix predictions guide coming soon...

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.