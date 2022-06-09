Sergio Perez recorded his first win of the season last time out in Monaco. The result sees him springboard to just six points short of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and 15 points adrift of Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix could see the title race blown wide open between three contenders, rather than settle into a less thrilling two-horse race.

Baku is an esteemed street circuit, a relatively newcomer to the F1 calendar, but one that has already provided plenty of drama in its short lifespan.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix date

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 12th June 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 12pm UK time on Sunday 12th June 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice time

Friday 10th June

From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12pm

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 11th June

From 11:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12pm

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 11th June

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Azerbaijan Grand Prix race time

Sunday 12th June

From 10:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 12pm

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am on Sunday 12th June.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Azerbaijan Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview

1. Perez on the march

In clinical points terms, Perez is already firmly in the title mix. However, a good result here would elevate the perception of him in the minds of fans around the world.

When you're the other driver in a two-man team containing Max Verstappen, it's easy to slide under his shadow, it's easy to be seen as a 'second driver' and little more than a crutch or a wingman.

Perez has found himself in this unenviable position, yet he is thriving. Victory in Monaco was not a fluke, it is his reward for superb form since the second half of 2021. He has recorded seven podiums and four fourth-place finishes in his last 14 races.

The Mexican finished second in three of his last four races leading up to Monaco. Another victory would shift the public view of him from teammate to contender.

2. Mercedes' signs of encouragement

Mercedes enjoyed significant improvements in Barcelona. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished third and fifth respectively.

Monaco was a step back for them, but it was to be expected on a tight, twisty circuit. Of course, Azerbaijan is also a street circuit, but with very different characteristics to Monte Carlo.

Russell has been superb under the circumstances in 2022. He has finished between third and fifth in all seven races this season, displaying ideal consistency. Baku represents a good chance for Mercedes to claw their way back onto the podium.

3. Daniel Ricciardo under pressure

Russell may be excelling with Mercedes, but Daniel Ricciardo is failing to impress at McLaren. He is firmly in the team's passenger seat with Lando Norris leading the charge in 2022.

Ricciardo's race finishes in 2022 are as follows: 14, RET, 6, 18, 13, 12, 13. Compare that record to Norris, who boasts five top-eight finishes in his last six races, and it's easy to see that pressure is mounting on the Australian.

Only Ricciardo and his mechanics can diagnose where his career has gone off the track but he will be desperate to claw his way back into form ahead of the summer break. He has a victory, two retirements and a ninth-place finish in Baku to date.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix prediction

Check out our Azerbaijan Grand Prix predictions guide coming soon...

