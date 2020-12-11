The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will wrap up the 2020 F1 season live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend, but one turn could sap some of the fun out of a track that "has everything else".

Crofty said: "They spent £800m on this track, it is a state of the art facility, it's gorgeous. It's got everything you need... apart from a track that gives you really good racing.

"With one little tweak they could make this place so much better, it's a frustrating circuit! I'm sure it is for the drivers as well.

"I really wish they would get rid of the chicane before the hairpin at Turn 7, and if they could find a way to do that, I think this would be a much, much better track for overtaking, I really do.

"It's got everything else, except fans this year.

"That party end-of-season atmosphere understandably, in capital letters, just isn't taking place, but we'll be here to enjoy the party next year at the end of a 23-race season, if we can keep our eyes open by that point!"

Lewis Hamilton may have already triumphed with his seventh world title, but there's still plenty up for grabs with Max Verstappen still in with an outside chance of snatching the runner-up spot from Valtteri Bottas and three teams vying for third place in the constructor standings.

