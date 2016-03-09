Perry was not among Channel 4's 12-strong line-up of presenters and pundits for the new F1 season, which instead will be led by Welsh presenter Steve Jones.

She admitted to the Daily Express that she had been "devastated" when she was told the BBC had been replaced by Channel 4 as the terrestrial home of F1.

Fellow former BBC F1 presenter Jake Humphrey joined BT Sport in 2012, and now is the broadcaster's lead Premier League presenter.

Suzi Perry will not be teaming up with BBC F1 co-presenter David Coulthard on Channel 4

BT Sport say that Perry will also present "other programming strands" for the broadcaster as well as motorsport coverage.

"I’m really excited to be joining BT Sport and working with their tremendous team," Perry said. "Motorsport continues to be massive in the UK and I can’t wait to bring BT Sport viewers all of the action from in front of the camera."

The new motorcycling racing season in MotoGP begins on Thursday 17th March.