What channel is Zenit v Chelsea Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea head into their last group stage game as Champions League fixtures on TV draw to a close in 2021 this evening.

The Blues know that their title defence will continue into the new year with an eight-point margin separating them from their opposition, Zenit, and Malmo beneath them.

However, they remain locked on points with Juventus and will be keen to lock down first place in the group to set up a more favourable draw in the next round.

Thomas Tuchel will be glad to have Romelu Lukaku back among his squad and the Belgian powerhouse could be handed his first start for Chelsea in all competitions since the start of October here.

Zenit, as mentioned, are cut adrift with little to play for other than pride. They salvaged a draw against Malmo last time out with a 92nd-minute equaliser after going down to 10 men.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Zenit v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Zenit v Chelsea?

Zenit v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 8th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Zenit v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Young Boys.

What TV channel is Zenit v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Zenit v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Zenit v Chelsea team news

Zenit predicted XI: Kerzhakov; Barrios, Lovren, Rakitskyi; Karavaev, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Santos; Malcom, Dzyuba, Claudinho

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Azpilicueta, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, James; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku

Zenit v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Zenit (5/1) Draw (16/5) Chelsea (11/20)*.

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Zenit v Chelsea

Neither side desperately needs anything here, the group is virtually settled with Zenit to drop into the Europa League, but Chelsea do have some incentive to put in a shift.

Topping a Champions League group leads to playing runners-up from another group but with so much quality in the competition, that isn’t a guaranteed favourable draw.

The biggest victory for Chelsea tonight would be to see Lukaku hit the ground running and provide the focal point they have lacked in recent weeks during his absence.

Our prediction: Zenit 0-2 Chelsea (13/2 at bet365).

