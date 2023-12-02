Phil Parkinson's team have since returned to the EFL and are one of the favourites for promotion to League One this term, but they will be fully focused on the FA Cup this weekend, having narrowly beaten Mansfield Town in the last round.

Yeovil have a strong history of their own in the FA Cup, regularly making impressive progress for a non-league outfit, and will be hoping to shock Wrexham and their global following.

Mark Cooper's side are on course for a promotion of their own this season, six points clear at the top of the National League South with a game in hand, and have already caused one upset in this year's FA Cup – knocking out Gateshead of the National League in the first round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Yeovil on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Yeovil?

Wrexham v Yeovil will take place on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wrexham v Yeovil kick-off time

Wrexham v Yeovil will kick off at 3:45pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Yeovil on?

Unfortunately, Wrexham v Yeovil has not been picked for TV coverage in the UK but it will be available on ITVX.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Wrexham v Yeovil online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wrexham v Yeovil on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Wrexham v Yeovil odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wrexham (4/11) Draw (4/1) Yeovil (7/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

