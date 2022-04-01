The draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is almost upon us!

Hosts Qatar will play in the opening match of the tournament on 21st November, with the final set to take place just under one month later, on 18th December.

Today (1st April), the groups will be drawn in Doha, with the world’s biggest teams set to learn their fate.

England supporters will once again be daring to dream of football coming home after Gareth Southgate's side fell agonisingly short at Euro 2020, while Wales and Scotland will still be hoping to secure qualification – which may come at the expense of the other...

But which teams will face each other at the tournament later this year? Here’s everything you need to know about about the World Cup 2022 draw, from how to watch it live to the countries in every pot.

What time is the World Cup draw 2022?

Gareth Southgate will be hoping for a kind group

The draw is scheduled to take place on Friday 1st April at 7pm local time (5pm BST) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

They usually tend to take a little while, so don't expect to find out the full groups for a while after it begins.

How to watch World Cup draw 2022

Who will be picking up the World Cup in Qatar? Getty Images

The draw will be broadcast on BBC One with coverage kicking off at 4:45pm. At 6pm the coverage is set to switch to BBC Two until 6:30pm.

The broadcast is being hosted by Mark Chapman, with commentary from Jonathan Pearce.

BBC iPlayer will broadcast the draw, and a live stream will also be available to watch live via the FIFA website.

How will the World Cup 2022 draw work?

The teams are split into four pots based on the latest FIFA world rankings published on Thursday 31st March.

Pot 1 consists of Qatar as hosts alongside the seven highest-ranked qualified teams.

Pot 2 contains the next eight highest-ranked qualified teams, and so on for Pot 3 and 4, although Pot 4 will include the two winners of the intercontinental playoffs and the remaining European playoff winner, which have yet to be determined.

Pot 1 Qatar (hosts), Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

Pot 2 Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.

Pot 3 Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

Pot 4 Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Peru/UAE/Australia.

The match schedule will be announced after the draw.

