Which teams have qualified for the World Cup 2022?
Your guide to the teams who have qualified for the World Cup 2022 – and which nations could still join them in Qatar
World Cup qualification is almost complete ahead of Qatar 2022 with the majority of places claimed in the tournament that takes place this winter.
This will be the last traditional 32-team World Cup tournament before controversial expansion plans come into place from 2026. Host nation Qatar automatically qualify, but who will join them?
At the time of writing, 19 teams have booked their place in the tournament, including the majority of European nations. England are the only home nation to progress so far.
Asian qualifying concluded this week with Iran and Saudi Arabia among those to advance to the tournament.
The African qualifiers have reached the play-offs for qualification. Five two-leg match-ups will go ahead across Africa before the end of March. The five winners will all qualify.
Oceanic and North American qualifiers are still going ahead but all will be decided very soon with just months left until the tournament kicks off.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the teams who have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar so far – and the nations who could still join them.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Which teams have qualified for the World Cup 2022?
Host nation
- Qatar
Europe (UEFA)
The 10 qualifying group winners have officially booked their place at Qatar 2022, with three spots remaining for play-off winners.
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Denmark
- England
- France
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Serbia
- Spain
- Switzerland
Play-offs:
- Wales or Scotland/Ukraine
- Poland or Sweden
- Portugal or North Macedonia
South America (CONMEBOL)
The South American qualification process is complete with four CONMEBOL teams booking their place at Qatar 2022.
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Ecuador
- Uruguay
Asia (AFC)
The Asian qualification process is complete with four AFC teams set to feature in Qatar, alongside the hosts.
- Iran
- Japan
- Saudi Arabia
- South Korea
Africa (CAF)
Five to qualify – TBC
The 10 teams left in contention are:
- Egypt or Senegal
- Cameroon or Algeria
- Ghana or Nigeria
- DR Congo or Morocco
- Mali or Tunisia
North, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF)
Three to qualify (plus one space in inter-confederation play-off versus OFC team) – TBC
The five teams left in contention are:
- Canada
- Costa Rica
- Mexico
- Panama
- USA
Oceania (OFC)
One to qualify (plus one space in inter-confederation play-off versus CONCACAF team) – TBC
The four teams left in contention are:
- New Zealand
- Papua New Guinea
- Solomon Islands
- Tahiti
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1