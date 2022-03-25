This will be the last traditional 32-team World Cup tournament before controversial expansion plans come into place from 2026. Host nation Qatar automatically qualify, but who will join them?

World Cup qualification is almost complete ahead of Qatar 2022 with the majority of places claimed in the tournament that takes place this winter.

At the time of writing, 19 teams have booked their place in the tournament, including the majority of European nations. England are the only home nation to progress so far.

Asian qualifying concluded this week with Iran and Saudi Arabia among those to advance to the tournament.

The African qualifiers have reached the play-offs for qualification. Five two-leg match-ups will go ahead across Africa before the end of March. The five winners will all qualify.

Oceanic and North American qualifiers are still going ahead but all will be decided very soon with just months left until the tournament kicks off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the teams who have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar so far – and the nations who could still join them.

Which teams have qualified for the World Cup 2022?

Host nation

Qatar

Europe (UEFA)

The 10 qualifying group winners have officially booked their place at Qatar 2022, with three spots remaining for play-off winners.

Belgium

Croatia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Serbia

Spain

Switzerland

Play-offs:

Wales or Scotland/Ukraine

Poland or Sweden

Portugal or North Macedonia

South America (CONMEBOL)

The South American qualification process is complete with four CONMEBOL teams booking their place at Qatar 2022.

Argentina

Brazil

Ecuador

Uruguay

Asia (AFC)

The Asian qualification process is complete with four AFC teams set to feature in Qatar, alongside the hosts.

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Africa (CAF)

Five to qualify – TBC

The 10 teams left in contention are:

Egypt or Senegal

Cameroon or Algeria

Ghana or Nigeria

DR Congo or Morocco

Mali or Tunisia

North, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF)

Three to qualify (plus one space in inter-confederation play-off versus OFC team) – TBC

The five teams left in contention are:

Canada

Costa Rica

Mexico

Panama

USA

Oceania (OFC)

One to qualify (plus one space in inter-confederation play-off versus CONCACAF team) – TBC

The four teams left in contention are:

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Solomon Islands

Tahiti

