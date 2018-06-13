The vote is item 13 on Fifa's agenda for the day, with voting set to begin at around 11am.

Where can I watch the World Cup 2026 vote live?

You can stream the 68th FIFA Congress live below via YouTube.

First each bid will have a chance to make a 15-minute presentation to the Fifa congress. Then the Fifa delegates will vote – find out more about the voting procedure in this very detailed guidance detailed from Fifa – and then the host for the 2026 World Cup will be revealed.

2026 seems like a long way away, now, however, as we gear up for the World Cup 2018 in Russia.