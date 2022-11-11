The former Tottenham and Real Madrid forward is set to play in his final tournament for the Dragons before retirement, with fellow Euro 2016 heroes Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies in support.

Gareth Bale is the star name in manager Rob Page's 26-man squad for Wales' first appearance at the World Cup in 64 years.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full player-by-player guide to help you get to know the Wales World Cup squad.

Goalkeepers

Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Wales' third pick between the sticks has never started a game for his country and has made just three appearances at club level in the Championship this season.

Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest's second-choice stopper has started eight of Wales' nine matches in this calendar year after regaining the number one jersey and will no doubt be looking to add to his 106 international caps.

Danny Ward (Leicester City)

The 29-year-old goalkeeper was a figure of fun for pundits and fans after a nightmare start to the season at club level for Leicester, but he heads to Qatar in fine form after keeping five clean sheets in the Premier League since mid-October.

Defenders

Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea)

It seems like he's been around forever and the serial Chelsea loan ranger has racked up 37 caps for his country thanks to his versatility in defence and midfield. Ampadu, 22, managed a solitary start at Euro 2020 - cut short after seeing red - but has become a more established figure this year.

Ben Cabango (Swansea City)

The centre-back's reliable performances in the Championship has ensured that he makes the plane for Qatar. Despite being far from a regular under Page, he did complete the full 90 minutes of Wales' last match - a 1-0 defeat to Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur)

An experienced figure in the squad having been part of Wales' Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 sides, 29-year-old Davies is likely to play a crucial role in defence once again whether that's at centre-back or left-back.

Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon)

Wales' most-capped player is plying his trade in League Two these days. He is unlikely to see much action in Qatar but the the veteran full-back's experience and influence makes him a valued figure in the group.

Tom Lockyer (Luton Town)

It's likely to be a watching brief for the 27-year-old central defender thanks to Wales' plethora of options at the back, but he is enjoying a cracking campaign at club level in the Championship.

Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)

After becoming a regular fixture at the back for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, the 25-year-old can expect to form part of Wales' triumvirate at the heart of defence. He started three of the Dragons' four matches at Euro 2020 last summer.

Connor Roberts (Burnley)

The athletic full-back has been a regular fixture under Page's stewardship and has big-tournament experience from last summer's Euros, in which he netted in Wales' 2-0 win over Turkey.

Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

A spell in France has reignited Rodon's domestic career. The 25-year-old central defender has been excellent whenever called upon by Wales and played every minute for the Dragons at Euro 2020. He's a sure starter.

Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)

The marauding wing-back is getting regular Premier League minutes following a £17 million switch from Liverpool last summer and is expected to start Wales' opening match against the USA.

Midfielders

Joe Allen (Swansea City)

An ageing member of the core group that has been the backbone of Wales' success over the last decade, the midfield metronome has made the cut for Qatar despite being absent since September due to a hamstring problem.

Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

A promising attacking midfielder and the wildcard inclusion in the Euro 2020 squad, 20-year-old Colwill is in once again but a lack of minutes due to injury problems has hindered his progress this term.

Dylan Levitt (Dundee United)

Manchester United academy graduate Levitt, 21, has forced his way into the reckoning thanks to his fine performances in the Scottish Premiership, although minutes off the bench might be his best chance of seeing action in Qatar.

Joe Morrell (Portsmouth)

The 25-year-old midfielder has had to drop down to League One for regular minutes but injuries have blunted his impact this season. While he may not be one of the star names on the list, Morrell is a tried-and-trusted general on the pitch and started all four games at last year's Euros.

Aaron Ramsey (Nice)

One of the best players in Welsh history, former Arsenal superstar Ramsey netted at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, but his impact at club level in recent years has been hindered by injury problems while he has struggled for starts since joining Nice last summer.

Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons)

A product of Manchester City's youth programme, the 22-year-old can help control the engine room with his neat and tidy passing but he's unlikely to be troubling the first XI unless there are injuries to others.

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)

The 23-year-old was playing non-league football less than two years ago and his meteoric rise continues with his inclusion in Wales' World Cup squad. Versatile midfielder Thomas was a key part of Huddersfield's run to last season's Championship play-off final and has continued his cracking form this term.

Jonny Williams (Swindon Town)

The second player to book their ticket for Qatar despite playing in the fourth tier of English football, Williams brings a box of tricks to the party and is in fine form with six goals this season.

Harry Wilson (Fulham)

A knee injury sustained in pre-season threatened to ruin the Fulham winger's World Cup hopes, but he returned to action in October and offers a major threat from out wide with his dribbling and crossing skills.

Forwards

Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC)

A man who really needs no introduction thanks to his exploits on the biggest stages over the years. Bale may be an ageing force but he still has the X Factor and has stepped up to the plate for his country time and time again over the years. Qatar is likely to be his last dance in a Wales shirt before waltzing off into the sunset.

Mark Harris (Cardiff City)

The 23-year-old has yet to really make his mark at international level having failed to find the back of the net in five caps. Harris adds pace and versatility to the attacking ranks but is far from a regular starter or scorer in the Championship.

Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United)

The Fulham loanee's electric pace and work rate makes him crucial to Wales' counter-attacking threat and pressing game, but the 25-year-old will need to be more clinical in front of goal as he's not scored for club or country since February.

Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)

A starring role in Forest's promotion to the Premier League and a decent set of performances in this year's UEFA Nations League has cemented the 21-year-old forward in the squad. Johnson has found life in the Premier League a little tougher but is capable of producing moments of brilliance.

Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth)

The powerful target man is likely to be the focal point of Wales' attack thanks to his decent international record of nine goals in 29 appearances. Former lifeguard Moore, 30, is another to have climbed his way from the depths of non-league and has not looked out of place in the Premier League this term.

