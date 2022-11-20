Sometimes when tournaments are across the other side of the world, such as in Japan and South Korea in 2002, or in Brazil in 2014, it can be near-impossible to watch every World Cup game through the night.

The time difference for a World Cup can sometimes be a real nuisance when you’re planing your TV watching. Trying to balance watching World Cup games on television and online with work, school or anything in between is tricky.

Thankfully most fans in the UK shouldn’t have that problem with the Qatar World Cup. Due to the relatively short time difference between Arabian Standard Time and Greenwich Mean Time, and the beneficial scheduling of kick-off times across the tournament, the majority of us are unlikely to be badly affected by the TV schedule.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022 time difference, and kick-off times.

World Cup time difference – UK to Qatar

Qatar runs on Arabian Standard Time (AST) and shares a time zone with Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

It means Qatar is three hours ahead of the United Kingdom. This will result in football games generally kicking off earlier than usual for fans back home, although this is likely to be a good thing for those in Qatar.

For example, a 7pm kick off in England will be 10pm in Qatar. That may feel quite late – and, indeed, it is. But it also means there’s less risk of players competing in the hottest parts of the day.

World Cup kick-off times in UK

The 2022 World Cup begins on Sunday 20th November and runs until Sunday 18 December. There will be 64 games played at the World Cup, covering the below time slots (UK time):

10am

1pm

4pm

7pm

Only seven games across the entire tournament will kick off at 10am UK time.

What time do England play?

England compete in Group B of the 2022 World Cup and will face USA, Iran and Wales in the group stage. The current England kick-off times are as follows:

England v Iran – 1pm on Monday 21st November, BBC One

1pm on Monday 21st November, BBC One England v USA – 7pm on Friday 25th November, ITV

7pm on Friday 25th November, ITV England v Wales – 7pm on Tuesday 29th November, BBC One and S4C

What time do Wales play?

Wales are in England’s group for the 2022 World Cup and will hope to progress into the knockout stage. The current Wales kick-off times are as follows:

Wales v USA – 7pm on Monday 21st November, ITV and S4C

7pm on Monday 21st November, ITV and S4C Wales v Iran – 10am on Friday 25th November, BBC One and S4C

10am on Friday 25th November, BBC One and S4C Wales v England – 7pm on Tuesday 29th November, BBC One and S4C

What time is the World Cup final?

As for the World Cup final, that is scheduled for 3pm UK time on Sunday 18th December. The match at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium will be broadcast on BBC One, ITV, S4C and STV in the UK, as well as on each broadcasters’ online platform.

Qatar time difference around the world

England and Wales fans have got off lightly when it comes to the time difference of the World Cup. Spare a thought for Australians, who are eight hours ahead of Qatar. That means their opening match against France on 22nd November actually kicks off at 6am in Sydney the next day.

Australia’s game with Tunisia, which kicks off at 1pm local time, will be at a more reasonable 9pm Down Under. But their 6pm kick-off with Denmark on 30th November means Aussies will have to set their alarm clocks for 2am the next day to watch that one.

Argentina fans, meanwhile, must get up at 7am to watch their first game with Saudi Arabia on 22nd November. However, their final two group games against Mexico and Poland are at a far more relaxed time of 4pm.

