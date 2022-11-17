Qatar has been heavily criticised ahead of the tournament due to its human rights record but the world is set to tune in to see what it has to offer during the opening weekend.

The World Cup opening ceremony is fast-approaching with a dawning realisation across the UK that a major football tournament is actually about to go down in the opening weeks of winter.

Performances have been announced, with more to come, for the glitzy opener ahead of Qatar v Ecuador, the first game of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the World Cup opening ceremony taking place this weekend.

When is the World Cup opening ceremony?

The World Cup opening ceremony will take place on Sunday 20th November, the day of the first match of the tournament.

Qatar will be under intense scrutiny during this tournament, with a particular focus on the opening days of the festivities.

World Cup opening ceremony time

The World Cup opening ceremony is expected to begin at 2pm UK time.

The timing is directly before the first match of the tournament between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

World Cup opening ceremony performers

One artist has been officially confirmed to take part in the World Cup opening ceremony: K-Pop sensation Jungkook, a member of South Korean band BTS.

Robbie Williams is also expected to feature after Qatar Airways announced the British singer would perform, though his appearance has been kept relatively hushed amid the controversy of performing in Qatar.

A string of other stars have either rejected claims they are set to feature, such as Dua Lipa, or rejected a solid offer to feature, including Sir Rod Stewart.

Time will tell who will actually land on stage in the Gulf State nation, but appearances are likely to be heavily criticised due to Qatar's human rights record.

