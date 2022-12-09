The 23-year-old megastar scored four goals en route to lifting the World Cup trophy with France in 2018.

Kylian Mbappe has lit up the World Cup 2022 so far and is showing no signs of slowing down with England on the horizon.

He has already surpassed that figure with potentially 270 minutes of football left to play, should they reach the final.

England know that to stand any chance of progressing beyond France, they will need to shut down this generational talent, with Kyle Walker tipped to be the man to do it – if anyone can.

The full-back's pace will be essential to keeping tabs on Mbappe, who is in no mood to fly home from Qatar just yet.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the key figures around Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup and beyond.

Kylian Mbappe World Cup goals

Prior to the quarter-finals, Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals at World Cup 2022 in just three starts and one substitute appearance.

If that's not enough, Mbappe has also picked up two assists in those games.

Group D: France 4-1 Australia (90 minutes, 1 goal, 1 assist)

Group D: France 2-1 Denmark (90 minutes, 2 goals)

Group D: Tunisia 1-0 France (27 minutes, 0 goals)

Round of 16: France 3-1 Poland (90 minutes, 2 goals, 1 assist)

Kylian Mbappe career goals

Prior to the World Cup, Mbappe has scored 221 goals in 309 games in club football across all competitions.

Monaco II – 12 games, 4 goals

Monaco – 60 games, 27 goals

PSG – 237 games, 190 goals

Prior to the World Cup quarter-finals, Mbappe has scored 33 goals in 63 matches for France.

France – 63 games, 33 goals

2022 has been his most prolific year for the national team with nine goals in just 10 games, compared to nine goals in 18 games in 2018 when he inspired France to winning the last World Cup.

