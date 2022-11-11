Most of the group that took the Three Lions to within a whisker of lifting the European Championship last year are back for another crack at silverware including captain Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice.

The speculation and chatter is over. Gareth Southgate provided few shocks with his 26-man England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

There are a few surprise inclusions, with James Maddison jetting off to Qatar as part of the travelling contingent despite only featuring once for England, in 2019.

RadioTimes.com brings you a player-by-player guide to help you get to know the England World Cup squad.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

England's undisputed number one having impressed between the sticks at the last World Cup before keeping five clean sheets at Euro 2020.

Pickford, 28, was handed his Three Lions debut by Southgate and has emerged as one of the manager's most trusted lieutenants on the field thanks to his neat footwork and shot-stopping ability.

Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

The 30-year-old former Burnley goalkeeper is enjoying a super season in the net at St James' Park but is unlikely to add to his 10 caps in Qatar.

Pope was handed the gloves by Southgate for England's most recent fixtures against Italy and Germany in September - because Pickford was injured - but playing out from the back is not among his strengths.

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

A key member of the Mikel Arteta revolution at the Emirates Stadium, the 24-year-old goalkeeper has only amassed three caps for England, the last of which was June's heavy UEFA Nations League defeat against Hungary.

The fact Ramsdale, 24, warmed the bench for September's round of international fixtures suggests he is heading to Qatar as the Three Lions' third choice.

Defenders

Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolves)

The 29-year-old central defender has plenty of experience playing in a back three - one of Southgate's favoured formations - and his influence in the dressing room makes him a handy squad member.

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dier, 28, famously scored England's winning penalty in the last-16 shootout with Colombia at the last World Cup in Russia, but the Tottenham defender has only just regained his place in Southgate's squad after an 18-month exile.

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

One of the most controversial selections due to his struggles at club level, 29-year-old Maguire has been a key figure for England under Southgate so it's hardly a surprise that he's on the plane.

Impressive performances for England at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 show he can mix it on the biggest stage. Cue the usual moans from his critics when he's named in the starting XI against Iran.

John Stones (Manchester City)

Another core member of the team that took England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 final, centre-back Stones brings a touch of flair to the defence with his passing range and ability to play in a back three and back four.

The 28-year-old has had a disrupted season for City due to fitness niggles and he's also been playing out of position at right-back due to team-mate Kyle Walker's recent absence.

Ben White (Arsenal)

Another integral member of Arsenal's Premier League title charge, the cultured central defender has added another string to his bow by seamlessly transitioning into a right-back for the Gunners this term.

White, 25, faces a challenge to add to his four caps due to the depth of competition at the back but he heads to Qatar as, arguably, the most in-form defender in the pack.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

The critics have been laser focused on the attacking right-back this season due to his defensive mistakes but he's made the cut, perhaps thanks to the enforced absence of Reece James.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has failed to nail down a regular role under Southgate but his forward-thinking instincts and dead-ball delivery makes him a useful option.

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

After a shaky start to the season that saw the left-back briefly lose his place to Tyrell Malacia in the Manchester United team, Shaw now appears to be a nailed-on starter for England at the World Cup after rival Ben Chilwell was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old's international career has had its ups and downs. He was the youngest player to appear at the 2014 World Cup, but failed to make the cut in 2018, before scoring in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

The 32-year-old full-back is like a fine wine - he just gets better with age!

Trippier is on a roll with the Magpies thanks to his knack for set-pieces and sound defensive mind. He looks to be a nailed-on starter for England's opening fixture against Iran and the fact he can also play at left-back is an added bonus.

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

The Manchester City flyer appears to have won his race against time to prove his fitness after groin surgery but competition for the right-back slot is intense.

Walker, 32, played on the right-hand side of a back three in Russia 2018 so his tactical flexibility is a plus but his lack of match fitness is a cause for concern.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Potentially the ace in the pack for England thanks to his dynamic displays for Borussia Dortmund, the 19-year-old has firmly established himself as Declan Rice's partner in the middle of the park.

Bellingham is one of the most exciting prospects in the world and has already proven his worth in the Champions League so a fine winter on the international stage cannot be ruled out.

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Arguably the wildcard pick, the 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder adds energy and effort to the engine room but has limited experience for England with just four caps to his name.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

An experienced head in an area of the squad that's brimming with youth, the Liverpool skipper is a reliable figure without being too flash.

It's unlikely he'll be starting in the midfield double pivot over Bellingham or Rice but Henderson, 32, could be called from the bench to see out games.

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

England's breakout star at last year's Euros, 26-year-old Phillips was sweating over his place on the plane after suffering a shoulder injury in September from which he has only just returned to fitness.

Declan Rice (West Ham)

West Ham skipper Rice forms one half of the team's engine in midfield and has that crucial tournament experience having played in all seven of England's matches at Euro 2020.

The 23-year-old will be making his World Cup bow in Qatar but has emerged as one of Southgate's most trusted generals on the pitch thanks to his all-action, ball-winning style.

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

A Southgate favourite thanks to his work rate, flexibility and attacking intent, a lot of the creative burden in midfield is likely to fall on 23-year-old Mount's shoulders.

The Chelsea ace has yet to hit the heights of previous seasons at club level but he's one of a number of players in the party comfortable switching between formations.

Forwards

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

One of the most exciting players of his generation, Foden, 22, has struggled to translate his consistently excellent form at club level onto the international scene.

You suspect he'll be champing at the bit for the World Cup after making little impact at Euro 2020 before missing the final through injury.

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

The nation's darling at last year's Euros, Grealish, 27, has the silky skills and pizzazz you want from a winger but he's failed to nail down a regular spot in the England team under Southgate.

An exciting plan B off the bench? Perhaps, but the time has come for the £100 million man to add goals and assists to his game and Qatar could be his chance to shine.

James Maddison (Leicester City)

You could almost feel the nation's excitement for the World Cup increase a notch or two when it was confirmed that 25-year-old Maddison had forced his way back into the England squad.

The attacking midfield maestro has hit a combined 30 goals and assists in the Premier League since the start of last season, with only Harry Kane registering more, but he's been absent from the international scene for three years.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

It's a credit to the 21-year-old's strength of character that he's bounced back from the heartbreak of missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout with Italy to become one of the leading lights in the Premier League.

It was never in doubt that Saka would be named in England's World Cup squad and you'd fancy that he'll be a regular on the team sheet in Qatar. This could be his moment.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

The captain. The first name on the team sheet. The main man in attack. Kane has plenty of World Cup pedigree having won the Golden Boot in Russia four years ago with six tournament goals.

The 29-year-old Tottenham striker is also just three strikes away from breaking Wayne Rooney's England goalscoring record so he heads to Qatar with an extra incentive.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

A year and a bit on from his last cap - a cameo appearance before missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final - the Manchester United hotshot has returned to the fold and his flexibility will prove useful.

After a slump in form over the last 12 months, Rashford, 25, is back in the groove having been revitalised at Old Trafford by the appointment of Erik ten Hag. United's benefit could be England's gain.

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Incredibly, Sterling will be competing at a fifth major tournament for England - a testament to his longevity and consistency on the international stage.

A surprise switch from Manchester City to Chelsea has yet to really pay dividends for the 27-year-old, who scored three goals at last summer's Euros, however.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

The 30-year-old goes to Qatar as the second-choice striker behind Kane, but will fancy his chances of adding to his four caps as he's in red-hot form for high-flying Newcastle, with six goals in 10 Premier League appearances this term.

