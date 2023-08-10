14 goals scored and just one conceded speaks to the form that Futoshi Ikeda's side bring into the quarter-finals as they look to recreate their 2011 success.

They'll know not to underestimate Sweden, who alongside Japan and England are one of only three teams to win every match so far in the tournament.

The Swedes required penalties, and a dramatic shoot-out at that, to knock out three-time winners United States in the Round of 16, but after that scalp they won't fear anyone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Japan v Sweden on TV and online.

When is Japan v Sweden?

Japan v Sweden will take place on Friday 11th August.

Japan v Sweden kick-off time

Japan v Sweden will kick off at 8:30am.

What TV channel is Japan v Sweden on?

You can watch Japan v Sweden live on BBC One from 8am.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game with extensive coverage of the Women's World Cup live on BBC and ITV throughout the tournament.

How to live stream Japan v Sweden online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to Japan v Sweden on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Japan v Sweden odds

