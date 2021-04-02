What channel is Wolves v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham will be determined to maintain their push for Champions League football when the final stretch of Premier League fixtures begins this week with a clash against Wolves.

The Hammers sit fifth in the table ahead of the Easter weekend, just two points short of Chelsea with nine games to play.

Boss David Moyes will be delighted with his team’s season so far, but with just one win in four, he will know his side need to pick up their form if they are to continue their sensational challenge.

Wolves have endured a bleak season considering their lofty pre-season ambitions. They sit in 13th, a position many would’ve expected West Ham to occupy at this point of the campaign, not the reverse.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men could still fight their way into the top 10, but any late push will need to start soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Wolves v West Ham on TV?

Wolves v West Ham will take place on Monday 5th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are two Premier League games on this Monday, featuring this one and Everton v Crystal Palace.

What TV channel is Wolves v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wolves v West Ham team news

Wolves: Goalkeeper Rui Patricio missed Portugal’s international fixtures after sustaining a bad head injury against Liverpool last time out in the Premier League. He remains a doubt.

Marcal and Daniel Podence are doubts to be fit, while Raul Jimenez remains a long-term absentee though he could return sooner rather than later.

West Ham: Pablo Fornals could be ready to return following the international break, but Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko remain absent.

Arthur Masuaku and Darren Randolph are both doubts and won’t be rushed back into the team, though in the latter’s case, he would be a backup to Lukasz Fabianski anyway.

Wolves v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Wolves v West Ham

Wolves have been pussycats in 2020/21 so far with little bite to their play in the attacking third of the pitch, proving Jimenez’s importance at the pointy end of the attack.

Santo’s men have scored just 28 goals in 29 games – a total that is only higher than Burnley and the bottom three this season.

West Ham’s resolve at the back has been a real plus point for Moyes’ boys and they can be expected to hold firm here. Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Jesse Lingard can be trusted to get the job done going forward.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-1 West Ham (13/2 at bet365)

