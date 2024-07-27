Saturday's game, which will be played in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, will see him come up against his successor Gary O'Neil - but Lopetegui's main focus will no doubt be on running the rule over his current squad, with their Premier League opener against Aston Villa now just weeks away.

Hiring O'Neil proved a masterstroke from Wolves, and there is plenty of anticipation about what can be accomplished in his second season at the helm after threatening a top-half finish before ending 2023/24 in a respectable 14th.

A first US tour in 43 years has only raised excitement levels, but the next week or so will be all about hard work as they prepare for a Premier League campaign that could be the most competitive for some time, which begins for them against Arsenal at the Emirates.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Wolves v West Ham?

Wolves v West Ham will take place on Sunday 28th July 2024.

Wolves v West Ham kick-off time

Wolves v West Ham will kick off at 12am.

What TV channel is Wolves v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 from 11:55pm on Saturday.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Wolves v West Ham online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Wolves v West Ham online on Premier Sports.

You can also watch the match on WolvesTV for £4.99 or buy a pass to catch Wolves' remaining pre-season games for £11.99.

Supporters are also able to watch the match on WHUFC for £4.99 or buy a pass to watch both West Ham's remaining pre-season games for £7.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

