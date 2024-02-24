Jean-Ricner Bellegarde looked to have salvaged a point for Wolves with an 89th-minute equaliser, only for Ollie Norwood to score the winner from the penalty spot nine minutes into stoppage time.

With Chelsea's game postponed due to the Carabao Cup final, a point would be enough to see the hosts climb back into the top half - but they will be gunning for all three.

Things are starting to look very dire for Sheffield United, who head to the West Midlands bottom of the table and seven points adrift of safety with 13 games to go.

They conceded five goals for the third time this year and the sixth time this season against Brighton last weekend, and now face a Wolves side that have scored four against Chelsea and three against Man United already this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Sheffield United?

Wolves v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 25th February 2024.

Wolves v Sheffield United kick-off time

Wolves v Sheffield United will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wolves v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Wolves v Sheffield United in the USA

You can watch Wolves v Sheffield United live on FuboTV at 8:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Wolves v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (1/2) Draw (10/3) Sheffield United (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

