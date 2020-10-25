Newcastle’s early-season form has fluctuated, meanwhile, and they appeared at a loss in the 4-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Wolves and Newcastle have drawn 1-1 in each of their last three meetings together and another draw could be on the cards here.

Between them these sides have scored on average just 1.2 goals per game this term, so it could be a low-scoring contest on Sunday.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Newcastle on TV?

Wolves v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 25th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leicester, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wolves v Newcastle team news

Wolves: Jonny is the only absentee for Wolves, with boss Nuno potentially bringing Fernando Marcal back into the starting XI.

Raul Jimenez should start again after his winning goal against Leeds.

Newcastle: Christian Atsu, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons are not included in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad for the rest of the season.

Karl Darlow might be fit to play on Sunday, while Isaac Hayden is more doubtful. The injured Dwight Gayle, Issac Hayden and Martin Dubravka are all ruled out.

Our prediction: Wolves v Newcastle

Wolves showed great defensive resilience against Leeds last Monday but will likely be inclined to take the game to Newcastle here.

That may open things up but with Toon boss Steve Bruce desperate not to lose, we could see a stalemate at Molineux.

Indeed, neither side are scoring freely at the moment and this clash could end goalless.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-0 Newcastle

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.