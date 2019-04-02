United are level on points with Spurs – who currently occupy fourth place – though Mauricio Pochettino’s men are in freewill after losing four of their last five top flight fixtures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be determined to secure Champions League football at Old Trafford next season.

A victory over Wolves would edge his side ever-closer to capping off a remarkable debut season at the helm for the Norwegian boss.

Wolves have been inconsistent in recent weeks but did beat United in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Wolves v Man Utd game?

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 2nd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wolves v Man Utd

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

United have been unspectacular in the trio of games following their dramatic victory over PSG.

Injuries, more unwanted Paul Pogba speculation and piling fixtures could wobble them going into the game.

Wolves will take plenty of heart from their cup victory over United and they are primed to make it another tough night for the Red Devils.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Man Utd

