What channel is Wolves v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves will hope to edge three points further away from the dreaded relegation zone when they host high-flying Leicester at Molineux on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men ended a winless streak spanning eight Premier League fixtures when they beat Arsenal 2-1 on Tuesday night – a run that had some nervous that a potential survival scrap was looming.

Attention now turns to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, who beat Wolves 1-0 when these sides met at the King Power Stadium back in November.

The Foxes are angling to leap back into the title race after recovering from last weekend’s defeat to Leeds by beating Fulham 2-0 on Wednesday.

The boss is hopeful star man Jamie Vardy will be fit by Sunday, which would be a real boost for the visitors here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Leicester on TV?

Wolves v Leicester will take place on Sunday 7th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Leicester will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wolves v Leicester team news

Wolves: Romain Saiss and Rayan Ait Nouri are rated doubtful for this game, while Fernando Marcal, Raul Jimenez and Jonny are all out.

Santo handed January signing Willian Jose a start against Arsenal and the Brazilian may keep his place here.

Leicester: Vardy and Ndidi are expected to be fit for this encounter, which means Kelechi Iheanacho and Hamza Choudhury will likely cede their place in the starting XI.

Don’t be surprised if the team is otherwise unchanged as Rodgers looks to get back in the title race.

Wolves v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Leicester

Wolves finally ended their losing streak with a win over Arsenal in midweek but the high-intensity game Leicester will bring to Molineux is a different preposition.

The Foxes have dropped points of late but Vardy’s return to will have Rodgers expecting a victory here – and his troops should deliver.

Wolves are good at defending in packs but Leicester should be able to pick the lock. What’s more, if Wilfred Ndidi starts for the visitors then the midfield battle should be won.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-2 Leicester (9/1 at bet365)

