What channel is Wolves v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will hope to get the better of counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo when the pair clash on the touchline at Molineux on Friday as the West Yorkshire side seek to avenge the defeat Wolves inflicted on them earlier in the season.

Advertisement

Wolves contained Leeds and hit on the break to secure a 1-0 win at Elland Road back in October and, while their form has been inconsistent of late, they will be eyeing another victory here.

Nuno’s troops have managed to earn back-to-back wins just once all season from their 24 Premier League fixtures to date and come into this encounter having beaten Southampton 2-1 on Sunday.

Leeds, meanwhile, were humbled 4-2 at Arsenal last weekend to end a two-game winning streak on the road.

The absence of Kalvin Phillips was a big loss for Bielsa, who will wait for a late fitness update from his midfielder before deciding how to set out his side here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Leeds on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Wolves v Leeds on TV?

Wolves v Leeds will take place on Friday 19th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Everton, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wolves v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Wolves v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Leeds team news

Wolves: Daniel Podence is expected to be sidelined for another month, while there remains doubt over when Willy Boly will be back fit. Raul Jimenez is still out.

Nuno could stick with roughly the same XI that beat Southampton last time out. Willian Jose has started each of Wolves’ last four Premier League games but is yet to score for his new club.

Leeds: With centre-backs Diego Llorente and Robin Koch still sidelined, Bielsa may decide to move Pascal Struijk back into the heart defence and sit Stuart Dallas or another midfielder in Phillips’ anchoring role.

Mateusz Klich is rated 50/50 to feature here but Pablo Hernandez could be drafted in. The boss is without the influential Rodrigo, but the likes of Raphinha and Jack Harrison will provide the attacking intent from the wings.

Wolves v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (7/5) Draw (9/4) Leeds (19/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Wolves v Leeds

Wolves defensively outclassed Leeds when these sides met at Elland Road and Nuno will likely expect to same resolute performance from his troops here. The onus is therefore on Leeds to try something different to break this home team down.

Lacking Phillips could well harm Leeds as it did against Arsenal, so Bielsa may opt to freshen things up by including Tyler Roberts or Helder Costa from the start.

Defensively Leeds could struggle if Struijk plays in an unnatural midfield position and Luke Ayling comes in to centre-half. Wolves, who may be unchanged from the weekend, could exploit this.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-1 Leeds (10/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.