Wolves, who travel to Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend, have won two of their last three in the league to pile the pressure on Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton in the fight to avoid relegation.

Wolves still have to play all three teams in the relegation zone before the end of the season so bar a major capitulation, it seems the Midlands side will stay up.

Fulham have been brilliant under Marco Silva this season and they'd won four of their last five games in all competitions prior to their surprise home defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers, who will travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday, are tenth in the table but they're just five points off the Champions League spots with 12 games remaining as they look to make a late push for the European places.

When is Wolves v Fulham?

Wolves v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 25th February 2025.

Wolves v Fulham kick-off time

Wolves v Fulham will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Fulham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Wolves v Fulham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

