Wolves have played one game more than their top-flight rivals and boast a 100 per cent record from meetings with Como 1907, Bristol City and fellow Premier League outfit West Ham in the opening game of their US tour.

The Hammers clash was also the first leg of the inaugural Stateside Cup and Rodrigo Gomes, who stepped off the bench to fire a match-winning brace, will be hoping to come into Gary O'Neil's XI for the second match of the exhibition tournament.

As well as neither squad being at full strength due to international commitments, Crystal Palace are unlikely to risk Cheick Doucouré, who was taken off early against Crawley as a precaution, and Wolves could be without Matheus Cunha after he appeared to suffer a knee injury against West Ham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Crystal Palace?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday 1st August 2024.

Wolves v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Wolves v Crystal Palace will kick off at 1am.

What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Wolves v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Fans in the UK will also be able to tune in to Wolves v Crystal Palace online via WolvesTV.

A one-off match pass can be purchased for £4.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

