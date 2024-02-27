Wolves are just one point and one place behind Brighton in the Premier League table, and head into this cup clash in winning form after beating Tottenham and Sheffield United in their last two matches.

The hosts scored a famous victory against bitter rivals West Brom in the previous round, with Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha finding the back of the net, but the latter is unavailable due to injury.

Brighton reached the semi-finals of last season's FA Cup, but Roberto De Zerbi's side head to the Midlands in mixed form after one win in their last three games, while the Italian is without a number of players including March, Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Jack Hinshelwood and João Pedro.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Brighton?

Wolves v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 28th February 2024.

Wolves v Brighton kick-off time

Wolves v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Brighton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on the BBC Red Button from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Wolves v Brighton online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wolves v Brighton on radio

You can listen to live commentary of Wolves v Brighton on BBC Radio WM, which is available on 95.6 FM, DAB and Freeview, and BBC Radio Sussex, which is available on 95/95.1/95.3/104.5/104.8 FM, DAB and Freeview.

Wolves v Brighton odds

