Swansea could go top of the table with victory at the DW Stadium against a Wigan side languishing 18th in the Championship.

A win for Wigan would certainly help ease relegation fears.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wigan v Swansea game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is the Wigan v Swansea game?

Wigan v Swansea will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wigan v Swansea

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Swansea head into this clash on a high after beating rivals Cardiff 1-0 last weekend.

And the carrot for another victory here is moving top of the Championship – albeit possibly momentarily.

The Swans have endured some erratic form already this season and plenty of focus will be on Borja Baston as he seeks a first goal in over a month.

Wigan have won their last three home outings without conceding and that will give them hope of securing a surprise victory here.

But the Swans should have too much firepower for their hosts to handle.

Advertisement

Prediction: Wigan 1-3 Swansea